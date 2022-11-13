Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $226,000 Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,377,000 after purchasing an additional 418,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,288,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 155,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,821,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

