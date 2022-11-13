Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,873,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $18,467,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 1,388,088 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,528.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,163,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 1,091,961 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 172.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,114,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 705,871 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 11.4 %

SOFI opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SoFi Technologies

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

