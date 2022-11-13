Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

