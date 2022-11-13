Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.3 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.