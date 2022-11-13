Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Insider Activity

Newmont Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.