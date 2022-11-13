Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,845 shares of company stock worth $253,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.97. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $137.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

