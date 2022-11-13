Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.76, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $12.98 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Beazer Homes USA

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

