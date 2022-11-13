BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Posts Earnings Results

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), reports. BRC had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 254.63%. The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. BRC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

BRC Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC in the first quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BRC in the second quarter worth $48,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRC Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRCC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

