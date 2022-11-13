BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Posts Earnings Results

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), reports. BRC had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 254.63%. The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. BRC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
BRC Price Performance
BRC stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC in the first quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BRC in the second quarter worth $48,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
See Also
