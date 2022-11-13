Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ATO opened at $110.69 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several research firms recently commented on ATO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atmos Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

