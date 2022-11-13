IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%.

IT Tech Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of ITP stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. IT Tech Packaging has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IT Tech Packaging

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.