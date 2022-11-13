LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24, reports. The firm had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 172.81% and a negative net margin of 43.70%. LifeMD updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

LifeMD Price Performance

LifeMD stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. LifeMD has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,200,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 448.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

