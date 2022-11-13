Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04, reports.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.18 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Jounce Therapeutics

Several research firms have weighed in on JNCE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

