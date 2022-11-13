Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04, reports.
Jounce Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.18 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
Featured Stories
