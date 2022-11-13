Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04, reports.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.18 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNCE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

