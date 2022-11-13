WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WestRock Stock Up 1.9 %

WRK opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

Institutional Trading of WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in WestRock by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 56,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WestRock by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in WestRock by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com raised WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.