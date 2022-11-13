TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. TransDigm Group updated its FY23 guidance to $20.68-22.08 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $20.68-$22.08 EPS.
TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE TDG opened at $626.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $684.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.41.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,478 shares of company stock worth $15,928,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.50.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
