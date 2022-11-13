Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

