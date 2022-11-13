Short Interest in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Decreases By 18.3%

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,851,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,245,000 after buying an additional 1,644,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,157,000 after buying an additional 434,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after buying an additional 173,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1,050.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 39,652 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

