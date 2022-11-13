Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $865.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.66 million. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.38-$0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCW. MKM Partners began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.57.

NYSE MCW opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,240,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

