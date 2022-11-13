Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barings BDC also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Barings BDC stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $153,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $147,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
