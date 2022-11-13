Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $24.02 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $24,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,987 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

F5 Trading Up 3.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

FFIV stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $1,470,393. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.