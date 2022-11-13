Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $22.79 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $45.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

