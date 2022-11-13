CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CF Industries worth $22,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Shares of CF opened at $102.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

