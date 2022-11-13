Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 905,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of The Korea Fund worth $22,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Korea Fund by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KF stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

