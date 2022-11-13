StockNews.com Downgrades PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) to Sell

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PED opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Equities research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

