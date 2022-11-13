Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $21.65 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $21,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $895,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 55.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $393.37 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.89.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $13,162,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.