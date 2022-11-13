Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $21,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corteva Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

