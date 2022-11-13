Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $21,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Corteva Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Corteva Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.
Corteva Company Profile
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corteva (CTVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.