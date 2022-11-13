Barclays Lowers WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target to GBX 1,975

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 2,180 ($25.10) to GBX 1,975 ($22.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($22.22) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($21.19) to GBX 1,390 ($16.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

WH Smith Stock Performance

Shares of WHTPF stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. WH Smith has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $22.84.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

