Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 0.7 %

RLGT opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $285.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

