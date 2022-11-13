Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of EPRT stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
