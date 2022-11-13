Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

