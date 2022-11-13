Desjardins Lowers CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target to C$5.00

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CHHHF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a research note on Thursday.
CareRx Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. CareRx has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.06.
CareRx Company Profile
CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareRx (CHHHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.