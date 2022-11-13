Desjardins Lowers CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target to C$5.00

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHHHF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. CareRx has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

