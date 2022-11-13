Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Iteris Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.13 on Friday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iteris (ITI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.