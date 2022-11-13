Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.13 on Friday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Iteris by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 98,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73,908 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 520,380 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 29.0% in the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,095,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 178,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

