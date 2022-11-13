Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) PT Lowered to C$1.15

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTC ANPMF opened at 0.52 on Friday. Andean Precious Metals has a 12 month low of 0.50 and a 12 month high of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.58.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. It is also exploring its San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects located in Bolivia and Latin America. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

