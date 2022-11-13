Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 216,844 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,178,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,033,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 196,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 373,713 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

