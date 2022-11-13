Truist Financial Lowers NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $22.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NTST stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 31.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 230,319 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 109,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,499 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

