AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
