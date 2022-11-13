BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.84

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €47.84 ($47.84) and traded as high as €51.42 ($51.42). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €50.85 ($50.85), with a volume of 3,325,677 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.82.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

