StockNews.com Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Hold

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Tapestry Stock Up 8.7 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $35.37 on Friday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after acquiring an additional 390,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 920,425 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

