Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of G opened at $45.31 on Friday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,713 shares of company stock worth $5,900,569. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.