WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $830.48

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 830.48 ($9.56) and traded as high as GBX 869.20 ($10.01). WPP shares last traded at GBX 867.40 ($9.99), with a volume of 2,599,407 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 850 ($9.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($14.85) to GBX 1,210 ($13.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($10.54) to GBX 864 ($9.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($15.77) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,158 ($13.33).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 769.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 829.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1,577.09.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.