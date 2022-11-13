Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $63.15.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

