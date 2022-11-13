BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BWXT opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

