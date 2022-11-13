StockNews.com Downgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Sell

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.16. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $167.87 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,027,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,118,000 after acquiring an additional 336,738 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 169,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,515,300 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

