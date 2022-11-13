SAP (ETR:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.20

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €90.20 ($90.20) and traded as high as €105.30 ($105.30). SAP shares last traded at €105.02 ($105.02), with a volume of 5,244,934 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($115.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($116.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($105.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($115.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

