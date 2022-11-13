Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.75.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 452.7% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

