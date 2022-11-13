Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 760.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

