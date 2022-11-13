Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Jacques Royer Sells 433 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at C$36,554.24.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
Shares of CCA opened at C$72.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$62.35 and a twelve month high of C$114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.44.
Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
