Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Jacques Royer Sells 433 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at C$36,554.24.

Shares of CCA opened at C$72.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$62.35 and a twelve month high of C$114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$92.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.36.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

