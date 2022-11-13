Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.