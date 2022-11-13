Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.41

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.41 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 49.26 ($0.57). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 48.66 ($0.56), with a volume of 6,802,375 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TLW. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.09) to GBX 90 ($1.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on Tullow Oil in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 67 ($0.77) target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75.43 ($0.87).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.18 million and a P/E ratio of 973.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.38.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

