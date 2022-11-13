EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
ENLC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.
EnLink Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of ENLC opened at $12.02 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.
