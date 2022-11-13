EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ENLC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ENLC opened at $12.02 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

