Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.36

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.36 and traded as high as C$14.58. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 176,123 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTL shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.82%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

