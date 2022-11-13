IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.78

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.78 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 74.85 ($0.86). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 73.45 ($0.85), with a volume of 1,326,565 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.69) price target on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £759.90 million and a PE ratio of 7,345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.78.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

